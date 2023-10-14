Palestinian convoy struck on a designated evacuation route killing dozens of civilians

New Delhi, Oct 14: Incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the international community, a Palestinian convoy was tragically struck on a designated evacuation route, resulting in the loss of numerous innocent lives, including women and children. The strike occurred as thousands of Palestinian civilians were desperately attempting to flee the northern Gaza region, which is under imminent threat due to an expected Israeli ground offensive.
The convoy was struck on Salah-al-Din Street, one of the two designated evacuation routes outlined by Israeli authorities. This incident has not only raised immediate concerns but also brought to the forefront the pressing humanitarian crisis in the region.
The Tragic Incident
Videos capturing the aftermath of the strike quickly emerged, painting a grim picture of the scene. Media said that the footage revealed at least 12 lifeless bodies, predominantly women and children, with some appearing to be as young as two to five years old. Media reported that many of these victims were seen lying on the back of flatbed trucks, while others were scattered along the road, their lives cut short in a matter of moments. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that 70 individuals lost their lives in this tragedy, and they attribute blame to Israel for this devastating attack.
Israel's Defence Force (IDF) acknowledges the incident and asserts that they are actively investigating the situation. They further claim that their adversaries are attempting to prevent the safe evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza region. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the harrowing challenges faced by more than a million Palestinians in the northern half of Gaza, who have been urged to relocate to the south amid the relentless violence and airstrikes.
Looming Humanitarian Disaster
The United Nations has expressed deep concern regarding the potential humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. The mass movement of such a significant number of people in a short time frame has been deemed "impossible" by the UN, and its chief, António Guterres, has underscored the urgency of ensuring humanitarian access to the affected population. The situation in Gaza remains precarious, with civilians caught in the crossfire of a protracted conflict that shows no signs of abating.
With an Israeli ground offensive impending, the pressure on civilians to evacuate has intensified. The evacuation area includes not only the entirety of Gaza City but also two major refugee camps, Jabalia and Beach Camp. This unprecedented crisis has left more than a million Palestinians in a state of uncertainty, struggling to find safety and shelter as they flee their homes
The International Committee of the Red Cross emphasized the indispensable need for safe passage to facilitate continuous humanitarian operations.
Doctors Without Borders provided an update regarding the al-Awda hospital, recounting the challenges faced by medical staff and patients who were forced to endure a night on the streets, with bombs perilously close. Although some staff and patients have managed to relocate, the situation on the ground remains deeply intricate and chaotic, underscoring the urgency of ensuring safe access for humanitarian efforts in this environment.
Humanitarian organisations are finding themselves at a crossroads looking for methods to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of those caught in the crossfire.
Hostage Crisis Compounds the Conflict
Last weekend, the Hamas militants from southern Israel took at least 120 hostages, comprising women, children, and the elderly. This dire situation has been described by political analysts as one of the most challenging hostage crises in Israel's history, emphasizing the gravity of the predicament faced by the Israeli government. The crisis stems from a cross-border attack by Hamas militants on Israeli border towns, which resulted in the loss of more than 1,300 lives in Israel and reprisal airstrikes, around 2,200 lives in Gaza. Hamas had previously issued a threat to execute one hostage for every Israeli airstrike that led to civilian casualties, adding another layer of complexity to the already perilous situation.
International Response and Concerns
Qatar and Saudi Arabia have rejected the forcible displacement of Palestinians within Gaza. Both nations have called for the lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip, by international humanitarian laws, and the provision of essential relief and medical supplies to the beleaguered residents. Saudi Arabia, which had previously discussed normalizing ties with Israel is delayed and has now resumed relations with Iran, further complicating the regional dynamics.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has embarked on a regional tour to address the ongoing conflict. He visited Saudi Arabia after visiting Jordan, and Israel and even met Palestine's President in Jordan. Blinken's tour will also take him to Egypt, where discussions about establishing humanitarian aid corridors and safe zones for Gaza's civilians are anticipated.
Russia as Peacemaker: The Russian deputy foreign minister has expressed the hope to meet with representatives of Hamas in Qatar to discuss the release of Israeli hostages. Russia's involvement in the region is underscored by its ties to both Hamas and Iran.
Hamas Commander Killed
Israel's air force announced the killing of Ali Qadhi, the Hamas commander responsible for leading the cross-border attack on Israeli settlements. This killing followed intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate. Ali Qadhi, a 37-year-old Hamas commander, was part of a prisoner exchange in 2011 when around 1,000 Palestinian prisoners were released in return for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier who had been captured by Hamas. Qadhi had been arrested in 2005 for the abduction and murder of an Israeli man who was reportedly working for the Shin Bet internal security agency.
Reuters Video Journalist killed
Issam Abdallah, a video journalist for Reuters tragically lost his life in southern Lebanon. Issam was working near the village of Alma al-Shaab, close to the Lebanese-Israeli border, where clashes involving militants, including those from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, and the Israeli military have intensified.
Issam Abdallah's tragic death marks the first civilian casualty in Lebanon since the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted a week ago. His Instagram post just before his demise, in which he wore a helmet and a flak jacket marked with the word "press," serves as a reminder of the risks faced by journalists reporting in conflict zones.
Media reported that six other journalists from various news outlets were also wounded during the incident. The injured journalists were filming missile fire originating from Israel when one of the missiles struck Issam Abdallah, who was seated near the group. Moments later, another missile struck the group's car, setting it ablaze. At least a dozen journalists have been killed or injured since last week in this conflict.