Palestinian convoy struck on a designated evacuation route killing dozens of civilians

The Tragic Incident

Videos capturing the aftermath of the strike quickly emerged, painting a grim picture of the scene. Media said that the footage revealed at least 12 lifeless bodies, predominantly women and children, with some appearing to be as young as two to five years old. Media reported that many of these victims were seen lying on the back of flatbed trucks, while others were scattered along the road, their lives cut short in a matter of moments. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that 70 individuals lost their lives in this tragedy, and they attribute blame to Israel for this devastating attack.

Israel's Defence Force (IDF) acknowledges the incident and asserts that they are actively investigating the situation. They further claim that their adversaries are attempting to prevent the safe evacuation of civilians from the northern Gaza region. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the harrowing challenges faced by more than a million Palestinians in the northern half of Gaza, who have been urged to relocate to the south amid the relentless violence and airstrikes.