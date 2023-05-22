Papua New Guinea, Fiji confer their highest civilian award to PM Modi

Fiji awarded PM Modi with the highest honour: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. "PM @narendramodi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. It was presented to him by PM @slrabuka," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conferred PM Modi with the highest honour in the country which is given to only a handful of Non-Fijians.