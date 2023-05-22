Papua New Guinea, Fiji confer their highest civilian award to PM Modi

Port Moresby, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received the highest civilian honour from two Pacific Island countries: Fiji and Papua New Guinea, on the sidelines of the third Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit.
Fiji awarded PM Modi with the highest honour: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. "PM @narendramodi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji. It was presented to him by PM @slrabuka," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.
Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conferred PM Modi with the highest honour in the country which is given to only a handful of Non-Fijians.
PM Modi said, "...This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crores Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations..." Papua New Guinea also conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of the Global South. Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Papua New Guinea has conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu on PM Narendra Nodi. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae."
"An honour emblematic of the depth of India-Papua New Guinea relationship. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with the country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu (GCL)," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.