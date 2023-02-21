Phone ban, 10-hr train journey to Kiev, details emerge of Biden's secret trip

Kiev/Washington, Feb 21: Several details have emerged of US President Joe Biden's secret trip to Kiev, including the banning of phones during the 10-hour long train journey from Warsaw to the Ukrainian capital, a media report revealed.

White House officials have described Biden's unexpected visit to Kiev on Monday as "unprecedented in modern times" as previous presidential trips to wartime Iraq and Afghanistan had the back up of a heavy US military presence, said the BBC report.

Biden had been scheduled to fly out from the US to Warsaw on Monday evening, for a two-day trip.

"The advance schedule however, had two suspiciously lengthy gaps in his itinerary," the report added.

According to the BBC, reporters at the daily White House press briefings regularly inquired if Biden would make a trip to Kiev, but the replies were in the negative.