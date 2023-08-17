PIOs, Indians among 2023 International Young Eco-Hero award winners

New York: Nine youngsters from India and the US are among 17 environmental activists who will be honoured with the 2023 International Young Eco-Hero Award for their creative initiatives to tackle the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

The awards, presented by US-based non-profit Action For Nature, recognises youngsters from ages eight to 16 for raising awareness of environmental issues and finding innovative solutions to tough environmental problems.

The five eco-warriors from India include, Eiha Dixit from Meerut, Manya Harsha from Bengaluru, Nirvaan Somany and Mannat Kaur from New Delhi and Karnav Rastogi from Mumbai.

The Indian-American winners include Satvika Iyer from California, Rahul Vijayan and Anushka Godambe from Texas and Nitya Jakka from Illinois. "

From bustling metropolises to remote villages, these young luminaries are sparking a green revolution that knows no bounds,” said Beryl Kay, president of Action for Nature.