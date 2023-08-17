PIOs, Indians among 2023 International Young Eco-Hero award winners

New York: Nine youngsters from India and the US are among 17 environmental activists who will be honoured with the 2023 International Young Eco-Hero Award for their creative initiatives to tackle the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
The awards, presented by US-based non-profit Action For Nature, recognises youngsters from ages eight to 16 for raising awareness of environmental issues and finding innovative solutions to tough environmental problems.
The five eco-warriors from India include, Eiha Dixit from Meerut, Manya Harsha from Bengaluru, Nirvaan Somany and Mannat Kaur from New Delhi and Karnav Rastogi from Mumbai.
The Indian-American winners include Satvika Iyer from California, Rahul Vijayan and Anushka Godambe from Texas and Nitya Jakka from Illinois. "
From bustling metropolises to remote villages, these young luminaries are sparking a green revolution that knows no bounds,” said Beryl Kay, president of Action for Nature.
“Their ingenious projects are tangible, impactful solutions that are leaving indelible marks on their communities and the world.”
Nine-year-old Eiha Dixit who won the first prize, has been growing saplings to protect the environment since the age of four.
Along with a group of volunteers, Eiha has planted over 20,000 saplings, creating mini forests, parks, and green belts in Meerut, and has also established a plant bank at her home, using plants donated by people who can no longer care for them.
Manya Harsha, 12, from Bengaluru engages in activities such as walkathons, planting saplings, distributing seed balls, and organising clean-up drives.
With over 5,000 sustainable bags distributed, 3,500 saplings planted, and 3,000 seed bombs thrown, she continues to work tirelessly to create a better future for the coming generations, according to the award citation.