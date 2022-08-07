PM Hasina reaffirms Bangladesh's support for 'one-China' policy

Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reaffirmed Bangladesh's support for the one-China policy, saying it values friendship with Beijing as she held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the country.

In the midst of rising tension between China and Taiwan after the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, Chinese foreign minister Wang arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met with Prime Minister Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Wang's visit coincided with the tour of a senior US state department official.

She (Hasina) said Bangladesh values its friendship with China and reiterated that Dhaka believes in One China Policy', premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told media after Wang called on her at her official Ganabhaban residence.