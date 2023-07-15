PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi on official visit

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar!"

PM Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

The PM also held a meeting with French President Macron and reviewed the full range of ties.

PM Modi and Macron also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "The talks with my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron were very productive. We reviewed the full range of India-France relations. I am particularly enthusiastic about deepening cooperation in futuristic sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more."