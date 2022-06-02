PM Modi assures fertiliser supply to Sri Lanka facing food crisis

Colombo: Facing a disaster of severe food shortage over the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of fertiliser for the ongoing cultivation season.

Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced that the fertiliser would be supplied with Indian loan assistance and has planned to supply it within 20 days once it is received here.

He announced this at a discussion on the current crisis in the irrigation and agriculture sector in the country held at the President’s House in Colombo.