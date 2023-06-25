PM Modi concludes state visit to Egypt

Cairo, June 25: Concluding his first State visit to Egypt and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emplaned for India.Earlier, on Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “Strategic Partnership”.

Both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The two sides signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral partnership to a “strategic partnership.” In addition, three Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the fields of agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition law were also signed between India and Egypt.