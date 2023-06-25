PM Modi conferred with Egypt’s highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’ award

In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Egypt’s Cairo.

The Prime Minister on Sunday visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.