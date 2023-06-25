PM Modi conferred with Egypt’s highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’ award

Cairo, June 25: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Egypt’s highest state honour, the ‘Order of the Nile’ award, in Cairo.
This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi and is a moment of pride for India.
In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Egypt’s Cairo.
The Prime Minister on Sunday visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.