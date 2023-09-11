PM Modi delivers useful, if not spectacular, results at G20: US think tank

Washington: A US think tank said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered practically everything he wanted at the just-concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, albeit with compromises that primarily includes a joint declaration not mentioning Russia in the war in Ukraine, admitting African Union as a permanent member and sustained efforts to deal with climate change -- no hard commitments in phasing out fossil fuels.

The Washington D.C.-based Atlantic Council, a non-partisan organisation that galvanises US leadership and engagement in the world in partnership with allies shaping solutions to global challenges, said theG20 Summit, even without the Chinese and Russian Presidents, has delivered practically everything Modi had wanted.

Hailing Modi's diplomatic skills aided by his foreign office team secured support for climate financing to assist developing countries (but no hard targets except extending the 2010 pledges by developed countries to transfer $100 billion a year to developing countries by 2025).

The G20 also took on reforms to the multilateral development banks (MDB) to include climate financing in their core missions (no capital increases now but optimising the MDB balance sheets so they can lend $200 billion more over the next decade) and support for the improvement of the Common Framework for Debt Treatment to facilitate the restructuring of low-income countries’ debt.