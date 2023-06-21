PM Modi discusses spirituality with Musk

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that apart from discussing energy with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, they also touched upon the topic of spirituality.

PM Modi met Musk on Tuesday during his three-day state visit to the US, where he met several prominent personalities from across the spectrum.

"Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Musk reacted: "Great conversation" with Modi.

The Tesla CEO also posted about his meeting with Modi in New York: "It was an honour to meet again".