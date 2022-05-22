PM Modi has 23 engagements in 40 hours of stay in Japan for Quad summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 23 engagements, including meetings with three world leaders, in around 40 hours of stay in Japan where he will join US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia and Japan at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24, official sources said.

They said Modi during his visit will have business, diplomatic and community interactions. He will interact with over 30 Japanese CEOs and also with hundreds of Indian diaspora members.