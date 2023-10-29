PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Egyptian President

During the conversation, both leaders voiced their shared apprehension regarding the scourges of terrorism, violence, and the tragic loss of civilian lives in the West Asia region.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast and principled stance concerning the Israel-Palestine issue, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering development partnerships and offering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Furthermore, the two leaders reached a consensus on the urgent necessity to reinstate peace and stability in the region, as well as to facilitate vital humanitarian aid.