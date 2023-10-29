PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Egyptian President

New Delhi, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation today with the President of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The discussion revolved around the prevailing situation in West Asia and its far-reaching consequences on both the regional and global scale.
During the conversation, both leaders voiced their shared apprehension regarding the scourges of terrorism, violence, and the tragic loss of civilian lives in the West Asia region.
Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's steadfast and principled stance concerning the Israel-Palestine issue, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering development partnerships and offering humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.
Furthermore, the two leaders reached a consensus on the urgent necessity to reinstate peace and stability in the region, as well as to facilitate vital humanitarian aid.
This follows a recent dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King Abdullah II of Jordan on October 23, where they jointly assessed the evolving developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister Modi expressed his concern, stating, "We share concern regarding terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives. Concerted efforts needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation."
Additionally, Prime Minister Modi held a conversation with Palestinian President Mr. Mahmoud Abbas a fortnight ago. During this exchange, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated the enduring bonds between India and the Middle East while expressing deep concerns about the escalating incidents of terrorism, violence, and deteriorating security conditions in the region.
Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of maintaining an open line of communication between the two nations to address regional concerns.
Demonstrating India's commitment to providing support to the region, an Indian Air Force plane, laden with approximately 6.5 tonnes of crucial medical supplies and an additional 32 tonnes of disaster relief materials, was dispatched to Egypt's El Arish Airport.