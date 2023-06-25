PM Modi meets Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo

Cairo, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt.

He visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery in Egypt’s Cairo and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War. He also visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo.

The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt’s Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt.

What adds even greater significance to the PM’s visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.The Al-Hakim mosque, with its centuries-old legacy, serves as a beacon of religious and historical importance showcasing the intermingling of Indian and Egyptian cultures.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25.