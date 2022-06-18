PM Modi meets his mother on her birthday, seeks blessings

“Maa this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my Mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” Modi tweeted. In the blogpost, Modi called her a “symbol of resilience,” someone who finds happiness in others’ joys.

My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers, he said. He recalled how his father brought his friend’s son Abbas to their house after Abbas’s father died. He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes,” he said. Modi also noted that his mother has voted in every election, from Panchayat to Parliament, and remains abreast with current developments. She has always led “an extremely simple” lifestyle and has a sharp memory despite her age, he added.