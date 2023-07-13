PM Modi reaches Paris on two-day visit, received by French counterpart

New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne on his arrival in Paris on Thursday for a two-day official visit to France.

On the first day of his visit, Modi will visit the Senate of France and meet its President Gerrad Larcher.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with Borne. He will also address an Indian community event at the iconic La Seine Musicale at around 11 p.m. (IST).