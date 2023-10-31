PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to virtually inaugurate 3 India-assisted projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate three India assisted development projects on Wednesday at 11 a.m. via video conferencing.

The three projects are Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link; Khulna-Mongla Port rail line; and Unit II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

The Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link project has been executed under Government of India's grant assistance of Rs 392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh.

The length of the rail link is 12.24 km with a 6.78 km dual gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura.

The Khulna-Mongla port rail line project has been implemented under Government of India's concessional line of credit with a total project cost of $388.92 million.

The project entails construction of approximately 65 km of broad-gauge rail route between Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna.

With this, Mongla, the second largest port in Bangladesh, will get connected to broad-gauge railway network.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power project under Indian concessional financing scheme loan of $1.6 billion is a 1320 MW (2x660) super thermal power plant (MSTPP) located in Rampal in Khulna division of Bangladesh.

The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Private) Limited (BIFPCL), which is a 50:50 joint venture company between India's NTPC Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Unit I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant was unveiled jointly by both Prime Ministers in September 2022 and Unit 2 will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

The operationalisation of Maitree super thermal power plant will enhance energy security in Bangladesh.