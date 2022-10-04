PM Modi speaks to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Prime Minister reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Modi reiterated his call for an early end to hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace effort.