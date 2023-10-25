‘PM Modi stood in solidarity with Israel in moment of crisis’

United Nations, Oct 25: India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R. Ravindra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “stood in solidarity with Israel in their moment of crisis” as the country faced the October 7 terror attack.
Speaking on Tuesday at the Security Council’s high-level meeting on Palestine held in the aftermath of the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, he said: “Our Prime Minister was one of the first global leaders to have conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and prayers for the innocent victims and their families. He stood in solidarity with his Israel in their moment of crisis when they were facing these terror attacks.
“The October 7 terror attacks in Israel were shocking and we condemn them unequivocally."
On the October 17 Gaza hospital blast that killed more than 425 people, he said: “We have also expressed deep shock at the tragic loss of life."
Stepping away from the blame game for the explosion, Ravindra said: “Our Prime Minister clearly spelt out that those involved must be held responsible."
Israel has blamed a failed rocket launch aimed at Israel by the Islamic Jihad terror group for the explosion, which the US has said was likely.
On the other hand, the Palestinians have said it was destroyed by a missile from Israel, a claim echoed by several countries at the Council meeting.
Ravindra said that "civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. All parties must protect civilians, especially women and children”.
Looking towards a solution to the Israel-Palestine crisis, he reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution.
“India backed the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side in peace with Israel, taking into account the legitimate security concerns of Israel."
To achieve this goal, “every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for resumption” direct talks between Israel and Palestine, he added.