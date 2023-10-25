‘PM Modi stood in solidarity with Israel in moment of crisis’

Speaking on Tuesday at the Security Council’s high-level meeting on Palestine held in the aftermath of the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, he said: “Our Prime Minister was one of the first global leaders to have conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives and prayers for the innocent victims and their families. He stood in solidarity with his Israel in their moment of crisis when they were facing these terror attacks.

“The October 7 terror attacks in Israel were shocking and we condemn them unequivocally."

On the October 17 Gaza hospital blast that killed more than 425 people, he said: “We have also expressed deep shock at the tragic loss of life."