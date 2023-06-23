PM Modi thanks US Vice President Kamala Harris

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris for welcoming him. Taking to his Twitter handle, he said that he is 'equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors.'

"Thank you, @VP @KamalaHarris. Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors," PM Modi tweeted on his official Twitter handle, replying to Kamala Harris's tweet where she welcomed PM Modi. She further noted that 'his visit will take our partnership to the next level.' US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, "Welcome, @narendramodi. The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level -- from space, to defense, to emerging technology and supply chains."

Earlier, PM Modi also appreciated the warm welcome by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his Twitter account. He also noted that he is eager to enhance their bilateral cooperation.

He replied to McCarthy's tweet and said, "Your warm welcome is highly appreciated @SpeakerMcCarthy. Eager to enhance our bilateral cooperation, fostering an even stronger bond between our countries."