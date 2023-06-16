PM Modi to lead yoga session at UN HQ in New York to mark Int'l Yoga Day

New Delhi, June 16: Prime minister Narendra Modi will lead a yoga session at the UN headquarters in New York on June 21 to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga.

An advisory issued by the UN said: "The Permanent Mission of India to the UN invites you to a celebration of the 9th annual International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023, from 8-9 a.m. EST at the North Lawn of UN Headquarters in New York."

The headline of the advisory said that the session will be led by Modi.

The International Yoga Day is coinciding with the Prime Minister's state visit to the US, which is scheduled between June 21-25.

He has been invited by President Joe Biden.