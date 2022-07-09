PM Modi, US Prez Biden, Australia PM Albanese issue joint statement condoling death of Shinzo Abe

New Delhi/New York: In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese came out with a joint statement on Saturday mourning the death of Japanese leader Shinzo Abe and recalling his contribution to the formation of the Quad and efforts towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The leaders of the Quadrilateral coalition or Quad vowed to “redouble” their work to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific to “honour” Abe’s memory and described him as a “transformative leader” for Japan and its relations with each of the three countries.

The joint statement came a day after Modi, Biden and Albanese issued separate condolence messages expressing shock and grief over the assassination of the longest-serving prime minister of Japan. On Friday, Modi wrote a blog in memory of Abe.