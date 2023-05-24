PM Modi's visit strengthened relations between India, Australia: PM Albanese

Sydney, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the relationship between the two countries, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

In the official statement, released by the Australian government, PM Albanese said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India."

"This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business and in regional security and stability," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of his three-nation visit.

Albanese also said that he met with PM Modi six times, which underscores the value the countries place on deepening ties.

He also stated that Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community and he wanted to see more connections between the two countries.

Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.