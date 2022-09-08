PM Narendra Modi ‘doing a terrific job’, says former US president Donald Trump

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “doing a terrific job”, former US president Donald Trump has said as he asserted that India “has never had a better friend than me”.

Trump made the comments in an interview with NDTV during which he spoke on a wide range of issues such as his relationship with India and Modi, the recent FBI raids at his Mar-a Lago property, the Presidential elections and the Capitol Riots.

“I’ve had a great relationship with India and Prime Minister Modi. We’ve been friends. And I think he’s a great guy and doing a terrific job. It’s not an easy job he’s got... We’ve known each other a long time. Good man,” said Trump, who enjoyed a close relationship with Modi during his presidency from 2017 to 2021.