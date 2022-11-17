‘Poland probably hit by Ukrainian missile’

London: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it was probably a Ukrainian missile that hit Poland earlier this week resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday night, the NATO chief said: “Most likely this is a Ukrainian air defence missile.”

His remark comes as investigations continue into the blast on Tuesday night on a farm in Przewodow, 6 km from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian air defence systems were activated after Russia launched what is believed to be its biggest wave of missile strikes in the nine months since the invasion on February 24.