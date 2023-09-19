Poorly paid men with stressful jobs more prone to heart disease risk: Study

The study, published in the journal ‘Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes’, showed that two psychosocial stressors -- job strain and effort-reward imbalance -- at work may increase heart disease risk.

“Considering the significant amount of time people spend at work, understanding the relationship between work stressors and cardiovascular health is crucial for public health and workforce well-being,” said Mathilde Lavigne-Robichaud, CHU de Quebec-University Laval Research Center in Quebec, Canada.

The study revealed that men who experienced either job strain or effort-reward imbalance had a 49 per cent increase in risk of heart disease compared to men who didn’t report those stressors.