Powerful explosion at Kabul mosque

Hundreds of worshippers had gathered for prayers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Khalifa Aga Gul Jan Mosque was packed, said local residents, fearing the casualty toll could rise further.

The Taliban-appointed interior ministry spokesman, Mohammad NafiTakor, could not provide more details and Taliban security men cordoned off the area. The source of the explosion was not immediately known and no one claimed responsibility for the blast.