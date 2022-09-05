Powerful quake of 6.8-magnitude kills 7 people in China

Beijing: At least 7 people were killed in China on Monday when a powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude jolted Luding County in the country's southwest Sichuan province, whose population is already reeling under a rising number of COVID-19 cases and an unprecedented drought.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 12:25 pm local time, was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km, China Earthquake Networks Centre was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.