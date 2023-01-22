Pregnant woman credits Apple Watch for saving her life

With a few weeks left until her due date, Jesse Kelly was not doing anything that would raise her heart rate to over 120 beats per minute, but her Apple Watch kept alerting her that her heart rate was high, reports CBS News.

“It went off the first time and I thought it was strange. Then the second time maybe 10 minutes later or so and then the third time maybe a half hour or so later. When it went off the third time I thought ‘OK something is going on,” Kelly was quoted as saying.