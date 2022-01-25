President Biden calls Fox News reporter 'son of a b**tch' over question on rising inflation

Srinagar Jan 25: US President, Joe Biden on Monday landed in soup after purportedly calling a Fox News reporter, who asked him a question on rising inflation in the country "son of a b**ch".
As per reports, the incident took place in the East Room of the White House where Biden chaired a meeting of his Competition Council, a body tasked for implementing laws to help consumers deal with rising inflation.
As Peter Doocy, a Fox News reporter asked the US President whether rising inflation-reportedly at nearly 40-year high-was a "political liability ahead of the midterms", Biden retorted with sarcasm.
“It’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch,” Biden said causing an outrage.
Fox News's Tucker Carlson later went on air on the channel, saying Biden was "mistaking himself as an emperor".
"Nobody has fact-checked Biden yet and said it is not true," Carlson sarcastically quoted Doocy telling a TV news channel over the incident. It has been learnt that the US President later called up Doocy for an apology.