President Biden calls Fox News reporter 'son of a b**tch' over question on rising inflation
Srinagar Jan 25: US President, Joe Biden on Monday landed in soup after purportedly calling a Fox News reporter, who asked him a question on rising inflation in the country "son of a b**ch".

As per reports, the incident took place in the East Room of the White House where Biden chaired a meeting of his Competition Council, a body tasked for implementing laws to help consumers deal with rising inflation.

As Peter Doocy, a Fox News reporter asked the US President whether rising inflation-reportedly at nearly 40-year high-was a "political liability ahead of the midterms", Biden retorted with sarcasm.

“It’s a great asset — more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch,” Biden said causing an outrage.

Fox News's Tucker Carlson later went on air on the channel, saying Biden was "mistaking himself as an emperor".

"Nobody has fact-checked Biden yet and said it is not true," Carlson sarcastically quoted Doocy telling a TV news channel over the incident. It has been learnt that the US President later called up Doocy for an apology.

