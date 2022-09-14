President Murmu to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

New Delhi: At the official funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19 in London, President Droupadi Murmu will represent India.

From September 17 to September 19, Murmu will be in London to send the Indian government’s condolences.

Queen Elizabeth, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away on September 8.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.