Putin accepts Kim’s invitation to visit N Korea

Seoul: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation to visit his reclusive country which was extended after their summit at the remote Vostochny spaceport in the Far Eastern Amur Region, Pyongyang's state media reported on Thursday.

Kim extended the invitation at an official dinner with Putin on Wednesday night after their summit, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. This was Kim's first meeting with Putin since his visit to Vladivostok in April 2019, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"At the end of the reception, Kim Jong-un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time," the KCNA reported.