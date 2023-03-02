Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorist act in Russian village

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that a Ukrainian sabotage group entered a Russian border region on Thursday and opened fire on civilians in a "terrorist act", according to a media report.
Earlier, the Governor of Bryansk region had said that "saboteurs from Ukraine" had fired at a civilian car in Lyubechane, a border village, killing one person and injuring a child, BBC reported.
Speaking on Russian state TV, Putin said, "Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime, penetrated the border area and opened fire on civilians.
"They saw that it was a civilian car, that civilians and children were sitting there, and opened fire. It is exactly such people who set themselves the task of depriving us of historical memory. They will achieve nothing, we will put the squeeze on them," BBC reported. Kiev has strongly denied the Russian claim.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted that it was "a classic deliberate provocation".