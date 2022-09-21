Putin announces partial mobilisation of reservists; says Russia fighting 'entire Western military machine'

Putin made the announcement in a televised address to the nation in which he also said that Russia will use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, warning the West that "this is not a bluff".

He has already signed an Executive Order for the call-up to start the mobilisation immediately.

The stretched-out frontline, the constant shelling of Russian borderline areas by the Ukrainian military and attacks on liberated regions required the call-up of servicemen from the reserve, Putin said.

His speech comes a day after the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, as well as Russian-controlled Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on Tuesday announced that they would hold referendums on whether to join Russia from September 23-27.

Soon after Putin's address, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu announced that 300,000 people will be called up for service during the partial mobilisation.

"Three hundred thousand reserve troops will be called up," Shoigu said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.