Putin, Biden plan high-stakes phone call in Ukraine crisis

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the US announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.
Before talking to Biden, Putin is to have a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve the crisis.
Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus, but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.
However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday that the country has optimized staffing at its embassy in Kyiv, but said the move was in response to concerns about possible military actions from the Ukrainian side.
We conclude that our American and British colleagues apparently know about some military actions being prepared in Ukraine that could significantly complicate the situation in the security sphere, she said in a statement.
In this situation, fearing possible provocations by the Kyiv regime or third countries, we actually decided to somewhat optimize the staffing of Russian foreign missions in Ukraine.
Britain on Saturday told its nationals to leave Ukraine. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC that UK troops that have been training the Ukrainian army also would leave the country. Germany and the Netherlands also called on their citizens to leave as soon as possible.
Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 US troops to Poland to reassure allies.
Biden has said the US military will not enter a war in Ukraine, but he has promised severe economic sanctions against Moscow, in concert with international allies.
The timing of any possible Russian military action remains a key question. The US picked up intelligence that Russia is looking at Wednesday as a target date, according to a US official familiar with the findings. The official, who was not authorised to speak publicly and did so only on condition of anonymity, would not say how definitive the intelligence was, and the White House publicly underscored that the US does not know with certainty whether Putin is committed to invasion.
However, US officials said anew that Russia’s buildup of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached the point where it could invade on short notice.
A State Department travel advisory on Saturday said most American staff at the Kyiv embassy have been ordered to leave and said other US citizens should depart the country.
The department had earlier ordered families of US embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Saturday said it is critically important to remain calm, to consolidate within the country, and to avoid actions that undermine stability and sow panic .
It added that the armed forces are constantly monitoring developments and are ready to rebuff any infringement on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine .
Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Americans should not expect the US military to rescue them in the event that air and rail transportation is severed after a Russian invasion.
Several NATO allies including Britain, Canada, Norway and Denmark also are asking their citizens to leave Ukraine, as is non-NATO ally New Zealand. AP