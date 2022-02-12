Putin, Biden plan high-stakes phone call in Ukraine crisis

Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighbouring Belarus, but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday that the country has optimized staffing at its embassy in Kyiv, but said the move was in response to concerns about possible military actions from the Ukrainian side.

We conclude that our American and British colleagues apparently know about some military actions being prepared in Ukraine that could significantly complicate the situation in the security sphere, she said in a statement.