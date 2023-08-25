Putin extends condolences to families of people killed in plane crash

"As for the plane crash, first of all, I want to express my sincere condolences to the families of all those who died," Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with Denis Pushilin, the acting head of Donetsk, according to the Kremlin.

A private Embraer plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver region on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, noting that all the 10 people on board were killed.

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of the Wagner military group, was among the passengers on board the flight, Xinhua news agency reported.