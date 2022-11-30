Putin is failing in his brutal war of aggression: NATO chief



"To force Ukrainians to freeze or flee. He is trying to break the will of the brave Ukrainian people. And to divide all of us who support them."

Stoltenberg went on to say that NATO and its allies have made additional pledges to the alliance's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine which will fund urgent non-lethal support, including fuel and generators, as well as help fix critical energy infrastructure badly damaged by massive Russian missile and drone strikes.

"We realise that it is extremely important that President Putin is not able to win in Ukraine. That will be a tragedy for Ukraine, but it will also make the world more dangerous and much more vulnerable," he added.

Later at a press conference with the NATO chief also in Bucharest, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the last time he met senior officials of the alliance, his three words were "weapons, weapons, weapons".

"Today I have three other words, which are faster, faster and faster. We appreciate what has been done, but the war still goes on. Decisions on weapons and production lines have to be made faster," Kuleba was quoted as saying.

Stoltenberg's remarks come as the US-led NATO alliance has repeatedly ruled out supplying longer-range missiles and other such weaponry to Ukraine, amid concerns that this could lead to a major escalation with a nuclear-armed Russia.