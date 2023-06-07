Putin ‘may try to blow up largest nuclear plant in Europe’, warns Ukraine

A series of blasts caused the critical Nova Kahkovka dam, which lies along the Dnieper river in Russian-held territory, to partially collapse and led to ‘catastrophic’ floods, the Daily Mail reported.

Around 24 towns were overrun by the deluge with shocking footage from the region showing how entire villages were submerged and houses swept away, Daily Mail reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of detonating an ‘environmental bomb of mass destruction’, saying authorities expected up to 80 settlements to be flooded and urging the world to ‘react’.