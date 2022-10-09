Putin orders intensified measures to protect Crimea-related facilities

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to strengthen measures for protecting transport crossing through the Kerch Strait, the power grid connecting Crimea and the main gas pipeline to the peninsula.

Putin authorised the Russian Federal Security Service to organise and coordinate measures to effectively protect these facilities, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the decree published on Saturday by the Kremlin.

Earlier on Saturday, a deadly blast hit the 19-km Crimean Bridge, which consists of two parallel routes for automobiles and trains over the Kerch Strait.