Putin rallies behind troops while lethal fire rains down

Lviv: As Russian troops rained lethal fire on Ukrainian cities, Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally to lavish praise on his Russian forces, while Ukrainian's president accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

Russia's president addressed the packed Moscow stadium Friday, saying the Kremlin's troops had fought shoulder to shoulder and supported each other. We have not had unity like this for a long time, he told the cheering crowd.