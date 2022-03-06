Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

The government has ordered men between the ages of 18 and 60 to stay and be available to fight. Some, like Volodymyr Onysko, have volunteered. “We know why we are here. We know why we defend our country,” Onysko told Britain's Sky News. “We know what we are doing, and that's why we will win.” Putin continued to pin the blame for the war squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion.