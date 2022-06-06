Putin warns West against sending arms; Kyiv hit by missiles

The attack showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine's heart, despite refocusing its efforts to capture territory in the east.

Putin's comments, in a TV interview that aired Sunday, came days after the U.S. announced plans to deliver 700 million of security assistance for Ukraine, including four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible, Putin said. He insisted such supplies were unlikely to change the military situation for Ukraine's government, which he said was merely making up for losses of similar rockets.

If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, Putin added, Moscow will draw appropriate conclusions and use our means of destruction, which we have plenty of, in order to strike at those objects that we haven't yet struck.

The U.S. has stopped short of offering Ukraine longer-range weapons that could fire deep into Russia.

Military analysts say Russia hopes to overrun Ukraine's embattled eastern industrial Donbas region before the arrival of any U.S. weapons that might turn the tide. The Pentagon said last week that it will take at least three weeks to get the U.S. weapons onto the battlefield. Russia-backed separatists have fought the Ukrainian government since 2014 in the Donbas.

Moscow also accused the West of closing off lines of communication by forcing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's plane to cancel a trip to Serbia for talks Monday.

Serbia's neighbors closed their airspace to Lavrov's plane, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Italian television in comments reported by Russian news agencies. Earlier in the day, Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti had said that Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro would not allow Lavrov's plane to come through.