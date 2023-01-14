‘Putin will nominate his chosen heir this year rather than risk being toppled’

London, Jan 14: Vladimir Putin will nominate his chosen successor this year rather than risk being toppled as the Russian President’s popularity continues to plummet amid a series of military defeats in Ukraine, his former ally has claimed, the media reported.

Putin will seek to hand over power to a chosen heir and retire to his 1 billion pounds Black Sea ‘palace’ rather than risk the ignominious fate of toppled tyrants like Muammar Gaddafi, said Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter, Daily Mail reported.