Putin's nuclear alert dangerous, irresponsible: NATO Chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin.Wikimedia/ The Presidential Press and Information Office
Press Trust of India

Washington, Feb 27: President Vladimir Putin's decision to place his nuclear forces on alert amounts to "irresponsible" behavior, NATO said on Sunday.

"This is dangerous rhetoric. This is a behavior which is irresponsible," the alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg told CNN amid heightened tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"And, of course, if you combine this rhetoric with what they're doing on the ground in Ukraine, waging war against the independent sovereign nation, conducting a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, this adds to the seriousness of the situation," he added.

