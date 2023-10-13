Pyongyang dismisses speculation over Hamas using N Korean weapons

Ri Kwang-song, a North Korean commentator on international affairs, said the US is resorting to its stereotyped smear campaign against the reclusive regime to deliberately link the recent Middle East crisis to Pyongyang, reports Yonhap News Agency. "The US administration's reptile press bodies and quasi-experts are spreading a groundless and false rumor that 'north Korea's weapons' seemed tobe used for the attack on Israel," Ri said in an article carried by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The denial came after Radio Free Asia, a Washington-based media outlet, earlier reported on the suspected use of North Korean weapons by Hamas fighters, citing a video featuring one of the fighters holding what resembles an F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher manufactured in the North.