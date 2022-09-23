Quad foreign ministers to meet every year on UNGA sidelines

The four countries also signed a humanitarian and disaster relief agreement for the region, which was discussed and agreed upon at the Tokyo summit of the Quad.

The Quad, which started out in 2004 as the Australia-India-Japan-US Tsunami Core Group and later turned into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, has witnessed intense engagement in recent years after it was resurrected in 2017 by the Donald Trump administration from its 2008 collapse.