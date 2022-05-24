Quad unequivocally condemns terrorism; denounces 26/11, Pathankot attacks

In a Quad Joint Leaders' Statement issued after the second in-person meeting of the Quad leaders here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

We condemn unequivocally terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, the statement said.

The four leaders denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups which could be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks, it said, without naming any country.

We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks, the leaders said in the joint statement.

Terrorists of Pakistan-based outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had carried out the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the January 2016 Pathankot airbase attack.