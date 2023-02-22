Quakes leave 1.5 mn people homeless in Turkey: UN

Geneva, Feb 22: A UN Development Program (UNDP) official has estimated that 1.5 million people in Turkey have been left homeless by the recent earthquakes and some 500,000 housing units in the country will have to be rebuilt.

Louisa Vinton, the UNDP's Turkey resident representative, told an online press briefing on Tuesday that the country's government had inspected around 70 per cent of the buildings affected by the quakes. Of these, 412,000 housing units in 118,000 buildings have collapsed or need to be demolished completely.

She said that the amount of rubble that needed to be cleared was enormous, and that the UNDP was seeking to minimise the threat of hazardous waste, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Vinton, two weeks after the first quakes, there is reason to call this the largest natural disaster in Turkey's history.