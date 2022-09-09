Queen Elizabeth II: the end of the new Elizabethan age

But the austerity and restraint of the 1940s was giving way to a more prosperous 1950s. It is perhaps no wonder, then, that the Queen's succession was hailed as the new Elizabethan age . Society was changing, and here was a young, beautiful queen to sit at its helm.

Seventy years later, Britain looks very different. Elizabeth II ruled over perhaps the most rapid technological expansion and sociopolitical change of any monarch in recent history. Looking back on Elizabeth II's life raises key questions about not just how the monarchy has changed, but also how Britain itself has transformed throughout the twentieth and twenty-first century.

Global Britain

If Elizabeth I's reign was a period of colonial expansion, conquest and domination, then the new Elizabethan age was marked by decolonisation and the loss of Empire.

When Elizabeth II succeeded the throne, the last vestiges of the British Empire were still intact. India had been granted independence in 1947, and other countries soon followed throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Although it existed from 1926, the current Commonwealth was constituted in the London Declaration 1949, making member states free and equal . The Commonwealth has a veneer of colonial power given that it shares a history with Empire, and continues to invest the British monarch with symbolic power.

The Commonwealth featured heavily in the 1953 coronation ceremony, from television programmes showing Commonwealth celebrations, to the Queen's coronation dress decorated with the floral emblems of Commonwealth countries. She continued to celebrate the Commonwealth throughout her reign.

The colonial history of the Commonwealth is reproduced in the values of Brexit, and related nationalist projects which suffer from what Paul Gilroy calls postcolonial melancholia . The Queen was the living embodiment of British stoicism, the Blitz spirit , and global imperial power, on which so much of the Brexit rhetoric hung. What will the loss of Britain's longest-reigning monarch do to the nostalgia that contemporary right-wing politics draws upon?