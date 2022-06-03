Queen’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’ connection

To honour the 96-year-old Queen, who is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the United Kingdom is witnessing four-day jubilee festivities that started on June 2.

It was on this day in 1953 that she became the Queen as a 27-year-old. Queen Elizabeth II, who is the queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, made her appearance at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations during Trooping the Colour event.