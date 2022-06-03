Queen’s ‘Jewel in the Crown’ connection

London, June 3: Queen Elizabeth II, who completed 70 years on the throne, has a long connection with India that the British in the postcolonial world projected as ‘Jewel in the Crown’.
To honour the 96-year-old Queen, who is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the United Kingdom is witnessing four-day jubilee festivities that started on June 2.
It was on this day in 1953 that she became the Queen as a 27-year-old. Queen Elizabeth II, who is the queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, made her appearance at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations during Trooping the Colour event.
She became the first British monarch in history to reach a Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70 years on the throne.
However, for the first time in her 70-years tenure as the queen, she did not take part in the parade and instead took salute from the cavalry on the balcony.
Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in 2021 aged 99.
The two were married for 73 years. Queen Elizabeth II thrice visited India that once used to be a part of the British Empire.
The British monarchy’s connection to India dates back to the year 1600.
It was in this year that a Royal Charter granted the British East India Company control over the trade with what they referred to as “the East Indies”.
The East India Company was dissolved in 1858 to pave way for the British Crown’s rule.
Queen Elizabeth II, who recovered from a bout of Covid-19 that she contracted earlier this year, last visited India in 1997, the year marking India’s 50th independence anniversary.
During her visit, she along with Prince Philip visited Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to lay a wreath on the site at which General Dyer had opened fire at a gathering of people in 1919.
Before that the Queen visited India in 1983 at the invitation of the then Indian President Giani Zial Singh.
During the visit, the queen along with Prince Philip stayed in the guesthouse of the Rashtrapati Bhavan that once used to be the home of the British Viceroy.
This visit is also known for the Queen presenting Mother Teresa with an honorary Order of Merit.
Queen Elizabeth II’s first visit to India was in 1961, 14 years after India won its independence from the British and nine years after she took over the throne.
Invited by the then President of India, Rajendra Prasad, she visited the Taj Mahal in Agra along with Prince Philip.
That year, the two were also the guest of honour for the Republic Day parade in Delhi.
During her stay in the country, the Queen also visited Bombay, Madras, Jaipur, and Calcutta.
During the ongoing four-day festivities, Britain’s News Channel GBN is organising an event to discuss the views of the Queen and monarchy in India.
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ‘read list’ includes prominent Indian authors including Arundhati Roy, Raj Kamal Jha, R K Narayan, V S Naipul, and Kamala Markandaya.
The Queen remains in India’s literary psyche finding mention even in poems in the curriculum for kindergarten children: “… I have been to London to look after the Queen. … I frightened a little mouse under her (Queen’s) chair.”
Before India’s independence, the British ruled three-fourths of the Indian subcontinent.
Indian rulers collectively referred as “Maharajas”, who were linked to the British by a resident governor, governed remaining India comprising 560 principalities.